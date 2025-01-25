← Company Directory
Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in United States at Cox Automotive totals $139K per year for P2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cox Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Cox Automotive in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cox Automotive for the Product Designer role in United States is $120,000.

