All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Cox Automotive ranges from $120K per year for P2 to $182K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $178K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cox Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$120K
$107K
$3.7K
$9.7K
P3
$155K
$137K
$0
$18K
P4
$168K
$147K
$0
$20.2K
