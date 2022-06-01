← Company Directory
Better Salaries

Better's salary ranges from $28,956 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Slovenia at the low-end to $362,976 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Better. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $195K
Business Analyst
$29K
Data Scientist
$197K

Human Resources
$103K
Marketing
$175K
Product Manager
$239K
Recruiter
$219K
Sales
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$363K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Better is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $362,976. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Better is $195,000.

