Affirm Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United States at Affirm ranges from $89.1K to $130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$102K - $117K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$89.1K$102K$117K$130K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Affirm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $129,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affirm for the Sales role in United States is $89,100.

