Company Directory
Affirm
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Account Manager

  • All Technical Account Manager Salaries

Affirm Technical Account Manager Salaries

The average Technical Account Manager total compensation in United States at Affirm ranges from $166K to $232K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$180K - $218K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$166K$180K$218K$232K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Technical Account Manager submissions at Affirm to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Account Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Account Manager at Affirm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $232,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affirm for the Technical Account Manager role in United States is $166,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Affirm

Related Companies

  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • Bread Financial
  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/tam.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.