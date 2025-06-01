← Company Directory
Affirm
Affirm Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Affirm ranges from $216K per year for L4 to $425K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $393K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$216K
$161K
$53.8K
$2K
L5
$236K
$157K
$66K
$13.3K
L6
$352K
$215K
$137K
$0
L7
$425K
$255K
$120K
$50K
View 2 More Levels
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Affirm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $634,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affirm for the Product Manager role in United States is $386,000.

