Software Engineer compensation in United States at Affirm ranges from $224K per year for L4 to $493K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $297K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$224K
$136K
$82.2K
$6.2K
L5
$244K
$174K
$66.6K
$3K
L6
$342K
$205K
$137K
$0
L7
$399K
$233K
$164K
$2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
Included TitlesSubmit New Title