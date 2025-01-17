← Company Directory
Affirm
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Affirm Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Affirm ranges from $226K per year for L4 to $381K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$230K
$137K
$91.4K
$1.3K
L5
Software Engineer 2
$226K
$164K
$56.3K
$5.2K
L6
Senior Software Engineer
$328K
$197K
$130K
$0
L7
Staff Software Engineer
$381K
$228K
$141K
$12K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Affirm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $410,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affirm for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $246,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Affirm

Related Companies

  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • Bread Financial
  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources