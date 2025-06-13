Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Interactive Brokers totals $308K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation package totals $280K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Interactive Brokers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$308K
$194K
$56.7K
$56.7K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
10%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
15%
YR 3
15%
YR 4
15%
YR 5
15%
YR 6
15%
YR 7
At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 5th-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 6th-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 7th-year (15.00% annually)