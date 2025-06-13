← Company Directory
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Interactive Brokers totals $308K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation package totals $280K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Interactive Brokers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$308K
$194K
$56.7K
$56.7K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

15%

YR 5

15%

YR 6

15%

YR 7

Stock Type
RSU

At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 5th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 6th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 7th-year (15.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Interactive Brokers sits at a yearly total compensation of $405,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interactive Brokers for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $280,000.

Other Resources