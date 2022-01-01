← Company Directory
Marqeta
Marqeta Salaries

Marqeta's salary ranges from $88,555 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $390,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Marqeta. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $144K
Software Engineer 2 $189K
Senior Software Engineer $229K
Lead Software Engineer $309K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $240K
Lead Product Manager $283K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $390K
Data Scientist
Median $232K
Accountant
$145K
Financial Analyst
$133K
Human Resources
$159K
Information Technologist (IT)
$88.6K
Marketing
$241K
Marketing Operations
$195K
Product Designer
$157K
Recruiter
$209K
Sales
$232K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$254K
Technical Program Manager
$209K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Marqeta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Marqeta is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $390,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marqeta is $209,040.

Other Resources