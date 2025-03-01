All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Marqeta ranges from $240K per year for Senior Product Manager to $283K per year for Lead Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $273K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marqeta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$240K
$186K
$36.7K
$17K
Lead Product Manager
$283K
$200K
$51K
$32.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Marqeta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)