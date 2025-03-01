Software Engineer compensation in United States at Marqeta ranges from $144K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $309K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $234K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marqeta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$144K
$124K
$10.2K
$10K
Software Engineer 2
$189K
$142K
$32.9K
$14.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$229K
$163K
$46.9K
$18.4K
Lead Software Engineer
$309K
$198K
$91.9K
$19.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Marqeta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)