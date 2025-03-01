All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Marqeta totals $265K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $232K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marqeta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$265K
$158K
$83.3K
$24.2K
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Marqeta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)