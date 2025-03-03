← Company Directory
Roblox
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Roblox Recruiter Salaries

Recruiter compensation in United States at Roblox ranges from $196K per year for IC4 to $296K per year for M1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$196K
$179K
$17.1K
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.



Included Titles

Technical Recruiter

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Roblox in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $310,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roblox for the Recruiter role in United States is $211,700.

Other Resources