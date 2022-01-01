← Company Directory
Pinterest
Pinterest Salaries

Pinterest's salary ranges from $55,210 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $1,154,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pinterest. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC13 $191K
IC14 $307K
IC15 $418K
IC16 $661K
IC17 $891K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $205K
L4 $240K
L5 $329K
L6 $385K
Software Engineering Manager
M15 $424K
M16 $569K
M17 $842K
M18 $1.15M

Product Manager
M14 $303K
M15 $379K
M16 $499K
Product Designer
L4 $202K
L5 $374K
L6 $454K

UX Designer

Recruiter
L3 $121K
L4 $176K
L6 $318K
Sales
Median $229K

Account Manager

Project Manager
Median $156K
Technical Program Manager
Median $282K
UX Researcher
Median $200K
Business Analyst
Median $152K
Data Science Manager
Median $525K
Financial Analyst
Median $152K
Data Analyst
Median $160K
Marketing
Median $222K
Program Manager
Median $215K
Human Resources
Median $160K
Accountant
$715K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$230K
Business Operations Manager
$176K
Business Development
$244K
Chief of Staff
$211K
Customer Service
$56.5K
Graphic Designer
$196K
Information Technologist (IT)
$55.2K
Legal
$117K
Marketing Operations
$214K
Partner Manager
$91.6K
Product Design Manager
$249K
Sales Engineer
$219K
Venture Capitalist
$159K
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

17%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 17% vests in the 3rd-year (4.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pinterest is Software Engineering Manager at the M18 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,154,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pinterest is $228,800.

