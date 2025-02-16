← Company Directory
Pinterest
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Pinterest Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Ireland at Pinterest ranges from €43.8K to €61.2K per year.

Average Total Compensation

€47.5K - €57.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€43.8K€47.5K€57.5K€61.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

17%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 17% vests in the 3rd-year (4.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Pinterest in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €61,195. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pinterest for the Customer Service role in Ireland is €43,786.

Other Resources