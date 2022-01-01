← Company Directory
Roku
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Roku Salaries

Roku's salary ranges from $110,550 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $726,250 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roku. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $164K
Senior Software Engineer $406K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $235K
Senior Product Manager $339K
Director Product Management $568K
Software Engineering Manager
Software Engineering Manager $484K
Senior Software Engineering Manager $433K
Director $726K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Scientist
Data Scientist $175K
Senior Data Scientist $299K
Marketing
Median $200K

Product Marketing Manager

Technical Program Manager
Median $350K
UX Researcher
Median $225K
Business Analyst
Median $160K
Hardware Engineer
Median $140K
Program Manager
Median $150K
Solution Architect
Median $335K

Data Architect

Accountant
$111K
Business Operations
$500K
Data Analyst
$136K
Financial Analyst
$153K
Human Resources
$219K
Product Designer
$129K
Product Design Manager
$418K
Project Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$129K
Sales
$147K
Technical Writer
$299K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Roku, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roku is Software Engineering Manager at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $726,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roku is $222,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Roku

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • SiriusXM
  • fuboTV
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources