Facebook Salaries

Facebook's salary ranges from $97,009 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $3,673,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Facebook. Last updated: 6/15/2025

Facebook logo

$160K

Software Engineer
E3 $195K
E4 $313K
E5 $500K
E6 $689K
E7 $1.34M
E8 $3.12M
E9 $3.67M

iOS Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

AI Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Crypto Engineer

AI Researcher

Data Scientist
IC3 $161K
IC4 $255K
IC5 $418K
IC6 $571K
IC7 $764K
Product Manager
L3 $172K
L4 Product Manager $238K
L5 Product Manager $431K
L6 Product Manager $658K
L7 Product Manager $1.01M
Director $1.97M
Senior Director $2.34M

Software Engineering Manager
M0 $441K
M1 $835K
M2 $1.73M
D1 $1.99M
D2 $3.2M
Product Designer
IC3 $139K
IC4 $206K
IC5 $308K
IC6 $485K
IC7 $904K
IC8 $738K

Interaction Designer

UX Designer

Usability Designer

UI Designer

Mobile Designer

Technical Program Manager
IC3 $158K
IC4 $243K
IC5 $375K
IC6 $428K
IC7 $786K
IC8 $845K

Technical Project Manager

Recruiter
IC3 $112K
IC4 $127K
IC5 $183K
IC6 $283K
IC7 $356K

Sourcer

Leadership Recruiter

Technical Recruiter

University Recruiter

Hardware Engineer
IC3 $161K
IC4 $264K
IC5 $367K
IC6 $651K
IC7 $679K

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Project Manager
IC3 $138K
IC4 $154K
IC5 $199K
IC6 $263K
IC7 $400K
Program Manager
IC3 $115K
IC4 $170K
IC5 $244K
IC6 $308K
IC7 $407K
Marketing
IC3 $182K
IC4 $187K
IC5 $283K
IC6 $336K
IC7 $412K
IC8 $498K

Product Marketing Manager

UX Researcher
IC3 $138K
IC4 $181K
IC5 $265K
IC6 $331K
IC7 $446K
Human Resources
IC4 $159K
IC5 $196K
IC6 $280K
IC7 $324K
Mechanical Engineer
IC3 $156K
IC4 $218K
IC5 $322K
IC6 $515K
IC7 $818K

Manufacturing Engineer

Design Engineer

Sales
IC3 $135K
IC4 $172K
IC5 $254K
IC6 $358K
IC7 $435K

Account Manager

Business Analyst
IC3 $143K
IC4 $194K
IC5 $252K
IC6 $282K
Graphic Designer
IC3 $125K
IC4 $168K
IC5 $193K
IC6 $278K

Content Designer

Data Engineer
IC4 $226K
IC5 $311K
IC6 $439K
Data Analyst
IC3 $145K
IC4 $188K
IC5 $209K
IC6 $205K
Data Science Manager
IC5 $259K
IC6 $486K
IC7 $717K
Solution Architect
IC4 $222K
IC5 $234K
IC6 $279K

Data Architect

Information Technologist (IT)
IC3 $123K
IC4 $184K
IC5 $256K
IC6 $446K

IT Support

Data Center Technician

Legal
IC4 $231K
IC5 $278K
IC6 $326K

Legal Counsel

Marketing Operations
IC4 $159K
IC5 $227K
Business Development
IC5 $263K
IC6 $295K
IC7 $439K
Product Design Manager
IC6 $383K
IC7 $716K
Financial Analyst
IC4 $176K
IC5 $217K
IC6 $294K

Compliance Analyst

Research Scientist
IC4 $305K
IC5 $356K
Administrative Assistant
IC3 $97K
IC4 $131K
Optical Engineer
IC4 $223K
IC5 $308K
IC6 $608K
Accountant
IC5 $208K
IC6 $312K

Technical Accountant

Tax Accountant

Business Operations
IC4 $164K
IC5 $193K
Business Operations Manager
Median $236K
Cybersecurity Analyst
IC3 $98.9K
IC4 $114K
Customer Service
Median $150K
Electrical Engineer
Median $215K
Civil Engineer
Median $195K

Construction Engineer

Partner Manager
Median $233K
Technical Writer
Median $175K
Venture Capitalist
Median $100K

Analyst

Chief of Staff
Median $292K
Management Consultant
Median $293K
Chemical Engineer
$888K

Research Engineer

Facilities Engineer

Controls Engineer
$181K
Copywriter
$109K
Customer Success
$193K
Facilities Manager
$110K
Industrial Designer
$162K
Investment Banker
$229K
Materials Engineer
$352K
People Operations
$176K
Revenue Operations
$278K
Sales Enablement
$128K
Sales Engineer
$183K
Trust and Safety Analyst
$191K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Facebook is Software Engineer at the E9 level with a yearly total compensation of $3,673,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook is $260,685.

