← Company Directory
Facebook
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

Facebook Technical Writer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 223K - SGD 270K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 206KSGD 223KSGD 270KSGD 288K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Technical Writer submission at Facebook to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Facebook logo

SGD 213K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.9K+ (sometimes SGD 399K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Writer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Facebook in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 287,628. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook for the Technical Writer role in Singapore is SGD 205,803.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Facebook

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter
  • Opendoor
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources