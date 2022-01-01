← Company Directory
Facebook
Facebook Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $27,510

Unique To Facebook
  • On-Site Clinic

    Doctors, dentists, and optometrist located onsite

  • On-Site Spa

  • On-Site Barbershop

  • Newborn bonus

    $2k Baby bonus for each new born child

  • Rooftop Nature Park

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Life Insurance

    3x Base Salary. Survivor Benefits for Spouse and Child.

  • Health Insurance

    100% coverage for employee. Highly subsidized for family. 25 Lyra mental health sessions.

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Paternity Leave

    4 months

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Custom Work Station

  • Maternity Leave

    4 months

  • Sabbatical

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Dental Insurance

    Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    VSP Vision

  • Disability Insurance

    LTD

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $2,000

    $2,000 per year. Can also be used for mental wellness, childcare, petcare, elder care, education, and tax planning.

  • Free Dinner $2,080

    4 days a week

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

    Mega Backdoor Roth 401k: “In plan conversion” up to $32,250 per year after tax.

  • 401k $10,250

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $10,250 Dollar for dollar match, up to 50% of the IRS limit.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Credit $2,000

    $2,000 per year. Under the Employee Dogfooding Ad Credit Program, and subject to the Requirements and Prohibitions, Eligible Participants can claim $500 in employee dogfooding ad credits on a quarterly basis.

    • Other
  • Child care reimbursement

    $3k reimbursement

  • Family Sickness Leave

    6 weeks paid Family Leave to care for seriously ill family member

