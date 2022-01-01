Life Insurance 3x Base Salary. Survivor Benefits for Spouse and Child.

Health Insurance 100% coverage for employee. Highly subsidized for family. 25 Lyra mental health sessions.

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

Free Lunch 5 days a week

Free Snacks Offered by employer

On-Site Tire Replacement Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Company Shuttle Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 4 months

On-Site Clinic Doctors, dentists, and optometrist located onsite

Sick Time Unlimited

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 21 days

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

Regional transit system Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Mega Backdoor Roth 401k: “In plan conversion” up to $32,250 per year after tax.

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 4 months

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Delta Dental

Vision Insurance VSP Vision

Disability Insurance LTD

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $2,000 per year. Can also be used for mental wellness, childcare, petcare, elder care, education, and tax planning.

Unique Perk On-Site Spa

Unique Perk On-Site Barbershop

Unique Perk Newborn bonus - $2k Baby bonus for each new born child

Unique Perk Child care reimbursement - $3k reimbursement

Unique Perk Family Sickness Leave - 6 weeks paid Family Leave to care for seriously ill family member

Unique Perk Rooftop Nature Park

401k 100% match on employee's contribution up to $10,250 Dollar for dollar match, up to 50% of the IRS limit.

Remote Work Offered by employer

Military Leave Partial salary

Free Dinner 4 days a week