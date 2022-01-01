Estimated Total Value: $27,510
Doctors, dentists, and optometrist located onsite
$2k Baby bonus for each new born child
3x Base Salary. Survivor Benefits for Spouse and Child.
100% coverage for employee. Highly subsidized for family. 25 Lyra mental health sessions.
5 days a week
5 days a week
4 months
Unlimited
21 days
4 months
Delta Dental
VSP Vision
$2,000 per year. Can also be used for mental wellness, childcare, petcare, elder care, education, and tax planning.
4 days a week
Mega Backdoor Roth 401k: “In plan conversion” up to $32,250 per year after tax.
100% match on employee's contribution up to $10,250 Dollar for dollar match, up to 50% of the IRS limit.
$2,000 per year. Under the Employee Dogfooding Ad Credit Program, and subject to the Requirements and Prohibitions, Eligible Participants can claim $500 in employee dogfooding ad credits on a quarterly basis.
$3k reimbursement
6 weeks paid Family Leave to care for seriously ill family member