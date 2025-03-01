Software Engineer compensation in United States at Facebook ranges from $179K per year for E3 to $3.51M per year for E9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $402K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E3
$179K
$140K
$30.3K
$8.3K
E4
$313K
$181K
$109K
$22.7K
E5
$492K
$220K
$245K
$27.3K
E6
$703K
$257K
$397K
$49.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
iOS Engineer
Mobile Software Engineer
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Virtual Reality Software Engineer
Systems Engineer
Research Scientist
AI Researcher