Facebook
Facebook Data Engineer Salaries

Data Engineer compensation in United States at Facebook ranges from $164K per year for IC3 to $430K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $244K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC3
$164K
$125K
$23.3K
$15K
IC4
$224K
$156K
$53.1K
$14.8K
IC5
$311K
$187K
$93.2K
$31K
IC6
$430K
$223K
$156K
$51K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Facebook in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $430,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook for the Data Engineer role in United States is $244,500.

