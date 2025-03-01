← Company Directory
Facebook
Facebook Controls Engineer Salaries

The average Controls Engineer total compensation in Ireland at Facebook ranges from €136K to €193K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

€155K - €183K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€136K€155K€183K€193K
Common Range
Possible Range

Facebook logo

€149K

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Controls Engineer at Facebook in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €193,468. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook for the Controls Engineer role in Ireland is €136,269.

