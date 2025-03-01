All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Facebook ranges from $172K per year for L3 to $2.34M per year for Senior Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $615K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Rotational Product Manager (RPM)
$172K
$131K
$28.2K
$12.5K
L4 Product Manager
$232K
$167K
$51.7K
$13.5K
L5 Product Manager
$510K
$217K
$260K
$33K
L6 Product Manager
$729K
$258K
$415K
$56.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
