Facebook
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Facebook Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Facebook ranges from $172K per year for L3 to $2.34M per year for Senior Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $615K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Rotational Product Manager (RPM)
L3
$172K
$131K
$28.2K
$12.5K
L4 Product Manager
$232K
$167K
$51.7K
$13.5K
L5 Product Manager
$510K
$217K
$260K
$33K
L6 Product Manager
$729K
$258K
$415K
$56.1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Facebook in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $2,344,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook for the Product Manager role in United States is $617,000.

Other Resources