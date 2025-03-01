Product Designer compensation in United States at Facebook ranges from $137K per year for IC3 to $716K per year for IC8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $375K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC3
$137K
$120K
$10.5K
$6.5K
IC4
$231K
$170K
$41.1K
$19.8K
IC5
$289K
$195K
$75.9K
$17.3K
IC6
$465K
$231K
$180K
$53.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
