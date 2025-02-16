← Company Directory
Pinterest
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Pinterest Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Pinterest ranges from $303K per year for M14 to $499K per year for M16. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $310K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pinterest's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
M13
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M14
Product Manager
$303K
$175K
$125K
$3.4K
M15
Product Lead
$379K
$218K
$157K
$2.8K
M16
Head of Product
$499K
$255K
$244K
$0
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

17%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 17% vests in the 3rd-year (4.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Pinterest in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $515,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pinterest for the Product Manager role in United States is $310,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Pinterest

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Dropbox
  • Twitter
  • Roku
  • Telenav
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources