Product Manager compensation in United States at Pinterest ranges from $303K per year for M14 to $499K per year for M16. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $310K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pinterest's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus M13 Associate Product Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- M14 Product Manager $303K $175K $125K $3.4K M15 Product Lead $379K $218K $157K $2.8K M16 Head of Product $499K $255K $244K $0 View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 50 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 17 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 50 % vests in the 1st -year ( 12.50 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

17 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 4.25 % quarterly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Pinterest ?

