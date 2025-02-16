All Technical Program Manager Salaries
Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Pinterest ranges from $173K per year to $430K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $350K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pinterest's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$343K
$204K
$139K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
50%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
17%
YR 3
At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
17% vests in the 3rd-year (4.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
