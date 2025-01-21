← Company Directory
Telenav
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Telenav Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Telenav's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

UZS 66.16M - UZS 80.12M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UZS 61.01MUZS 66.16MUZS 80.12MUZS 85.27M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineer submission at Telenav to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UZS 383.75M+ (sometimes UZS 3.84B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Telenav?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Telenav in Uzbekistan sits at a yearly total compensation of UZS 85,267,762. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telenav for the Software Engineer role in Uzbekistan is UZS 61,010,554.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Telenav

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Roku
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources