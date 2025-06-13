Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Dropbox ranges from $443K per year for M3 to $884K per year for M6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $496K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
M3
$443K
$229K
$188K
$26.1K
M4
$460K
$234K
$184K
$43K
M5
$600K
$253K
$290K
$58K
M6
$884K
$301K
$481K
$102K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)