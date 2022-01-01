← Company Directory
Dropbox
Dropbox Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $17,203

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $2,796

    $233 per month contributed by employer

  • Sabbatical

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Pet Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    Offered by Anthem (PPO or HSA) or Kaiser HMO (CA and HI only)

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Guardian Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by Guardian VSP. $250/y for frames or lenses

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Life Insurance

    2x base salary up to $1M

  • Disability Insurance

    STD 60% up to $2,500/w and LTD 60% up to $15,000/m

    • Home
  • Company Phones

  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg Freezing

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Military Leave

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Adoption Assistance

    Reimbursement up to $25,000 per child / $50,000 lifetime

  • Remote Work

    Remote-first

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $1,740

    $145 per month. Combined for both internet and phone bill reimbursement.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $6,000 100% match on employee’s contribution up to $6,000. $1,500 disbursed per quarter with true-up at the end of the year if you miss any matches.

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

    Up to $23,000 / year for under 50 years old and up to $30,500 / year for 50+.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $2,000 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Internet Reimbursement

    Up to $45/m

  • Perks Allowance

    Up to $5,000/y on wellness, caregiver support, productivity, ergonomics, learning, groceries and more.

  • Parental Leave

    If birth / adoption occurs after you have completed at least one year of employment with Dropbox: Up to 20 weeks for Birthing Parents and up to 12 weeks for Non-Birthing Parents.

