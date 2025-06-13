← Company Directory
Dropbox
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Dropbox Program Manager Salaries

Program Manager compensation in United States at Dropbox totals $147K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $157K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$147K
$123K
$7.7K
$15.7K
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Dropbox in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $257,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dropbox for the Program Manager role in United States is $150,000.

Other Resources