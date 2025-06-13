Product Designer compensation in United States at Dropbox ranges from $167K per year for IC1 to $385K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $309K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$167K
$133K
$22.2K
$11.9K
IC2
$207K
$162K
$35.3K
$10K
IC3
$283K
$190K
$66.9K
$25.5K
IC4
$374K
$209K
$123K
$42.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
