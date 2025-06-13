← Company Directory
Dropbox
Dropbox Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Dropbox ranges from $177K per year for IC1 to $641K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $390K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer (SWE)(Entry Level)
$177K
$129K
$36.9K
$11K
IC2
$252K
$178K
$60.6K
$14.1K
IC3
$359K
$209K
$123K
$26.4K
IC4
$469K
$245K
$184K
$39.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Dropbox in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $640,955. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dropbox for the Software Engineer role in United States is $378,000.

