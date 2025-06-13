← Company Directory
Dropbox
Dropbox Product Design Manager Salaries

Product Design Manager compensation in United States at Dropbox totals $424K per year for IC4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages.

Average Total Compensation

$411K - $468K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$363K$411K$468K$516K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$424K
$228K
$152K
$44.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Dropbox in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $515,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dropbox for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $362,710.

