|Unique Perk
|Music Events - Company-Wide Music Bashes
|Fertility Assistance
|Egg Freezing
|Free Dinner
|5 days a week
|Health Insurance
|UHC or Aetna, with or without HSA
|Employee Discount
|25% off
|Gym Discount
|$9 per pay period for work gym
|Paternity Leave
|6 weeks
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$750 per year contributed by employer
|Donation Match
|100% match. Up to $10,000 matched
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|12 days
|Tuition Reimbursement
|Up to $5250 per year after 6 months, subject to manager approval
|Employee Credit
|$250 per year
|Sick Time
|12 days
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|$30 per month
|Maternity Leave
|16 weeks
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
|Volunteer Time Off
|$25 per hour
|Remote Work
|Depends on the division. For most of Apple, M/F is WFH
|Military Leave
|Differential pay
|Relocation Bonus
|$7,000. Depends on the offer, minimum of $7000 or 1 month of salary
|401k
|100% match on the first 6% of base salary 3-6% of base salary depending on seniority; 50% match for <2yrs, 75% for 2-5 yrs, 100% for 5+ yrs
|On-Site Clinic
|Wellness clinic in Bay Area
|Adoption Assistance
|Covered adoption-related costs of $14,000 and adoptive parents also get an extra 4 weeks of paid time off.
|Company Shuttle
|For the largest facility, located in Cupertino, Apple has reduced single-occupancy car usage by providing employees with numerous shuttle options, including free bus service from train stations as well as bus services from major metropolitan areas.
|Transport allowance
|Offered by employer
|Dental Insurance
|Dental coverage through MetLife
|Vision Insurance
|The plan covers annual eye exams, lenses, frames, and contact lenses.
|Disability Insurance
|LTD with 60% up to $6,000
|Roth 401k
|Offered by employer
|Bikes on Campus
|Offered by employer
|Gender Neutral Bathrooms
|Offered by employer
|Free Snacks
|Offered by employer
|Regional transit system
|Offered by employer
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Mega Backdoor Roth IRA
|Offered by employer
|Pet Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Life Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Fertility Assistance
|Offered by employer
|Immigration Assistance
|Offered by employer
|Free Drinks
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Laundry
|Offered by employer
|Sabbatical
|Offered by employer
|Gym On-Site
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Mother's Room
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Fitness Classes
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Employee Mall
|Offered by employer
|Company Phones
|Offered by employer
|Custom Work Station
|Offered by employer
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Learning and Development
|Offered by employer
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer