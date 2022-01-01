← Company Directory
Apple Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $15,066

Unique To Apple
  • Music Events

    Company-Wide Music Bashes

  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg Freezing

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Dinner $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Health Insurance

    UHC or Aetna, with or without HSA

  • Gym Discount

    $9 per pay period for work gym

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    12 days

  • Sick Time

    12 days

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $360

    $30 per month

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • On-Site Clinic

    Wellness clinic in Bay Area

  • Dental Insurance

    Dental coverage through MetLife

  • Vision Insurance

    The plan covers annual eye exams, lenses, frames, and contact lenses.

  • Disability Insurance

    LTD with 60% up to $6,000

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Pet Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Sabbatical

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Custom Work Station

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Depends on the division. For most of Apple, M/F is WFH

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

  • Relocation Bonus

    $7,000. Depends on the offer, minimum of $7,000 or 1 month of salary

  • Adoption Assistance

    Covered adoption-related costs of $14,000 and adoptive parents also get an extra 4 weeks of paid time off.

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • On-Site Laundry

  • On-Site Employee Mall

  • Company Phones

  • Business Travel Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary 3-6% of base salary depending on seniority; 50% match for <2yrs, 75% for 2-5 yrs, 100% for 5+ yrs

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    25% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $5,250 per year after 6 months, subject to manager approval

  • Employee Credit $250

    $250 per year

  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Company Shuttle

    For the largest facility, located in Cupertino, Apple has reduced single-occupancy car usage by providing employees with numerous shuttle options, including free bus service from train stations as well as bus services from major metropolitan areas.

  • Transport allowance

  • Bikes on Campus

  • Regional transit system

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $10,000 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $25 per hour

