Unique Perk Music Events - Company-Wide Music Bashes

Fertility Assistance Egg Freezing

Free Dinner 5 days a week

Health Insurance UHC or Aetna, with or without HSA

Employee Discount 25% off

Gym Discount $9 per pay period for work gym

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $10,000 matched

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 12 days

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $5250 per year after 6 months, subject to manager approval

Employee Credit $250 per year

Sick Time 12 days

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $30 per month

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Volunteer Time Off $25 per hour

Remote Work Depends on the division. For most of Apple, M/F is WFH

Military Leave Differential pay

Relocation Bonus $7,000. Depends on the offer, minimum of $7000 or 1 month of salary

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary 3-6% of base salary depending on seniority; 50% match for <2yrs, 75% for 2-5 yrs, 100% for 5+ yrs

On-Site Clinic Wellness clinic in Bay Area

Adoption Assistance Covered adoption-related costs of $14,000 and adoptive parents also get an extra 4 weeks of paid time off.

Company Shuttle For the largest facility, located in Cupertino, Apple has reduced single-occupancy car usage by providing employees with numerous shuttle options, including free bus service from train stations as well as bus services from major metropolitan areas.

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Dental coverage through MetLife

Vision Insurance The plan covers annual eye exams, lenses, frames, and contact lenses.

Disability Insurance LTD with 60% up to $6,000

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Regional transit system Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

On-Site Laundry Offered by employer

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

On-Site Employee Mall Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer