Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Salaries

Bed Bath & Beyond's salary ranges from $56,100 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $616,900 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bed Bath & Beyond. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Administrative Assistant
$56.1K
Data Science Manager
$226K
Data Scientist
$141K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Marketing Operations
$66.3K
Product Designer
$116K
Product Manager
$174K
Software Engineer
$73.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$617K
Solution Architect
$199K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bed Bath & Beyond is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $616,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bed Bath & Beyond is $140,700.

