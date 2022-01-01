Company Directory
Wayfair
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Wayfair Salaries

Wayfair's salary ranges from $66,664 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $768,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wayfair. Last updated: 7/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
L1 $72.9K
L2 $103K
L3 $155K
L4 $263K
L5 $380K
L6 $670K
Software Engineer
L1 $122K
L2 $162K
L3 $230K
L4 $354K
L5 $409K
L6 $769K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L3 $212K
L4 $367K
L5 $449K
L6 $635K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

32 15
32 15
Data Scientist
L1 $94.9K
L2 $165K
L3 $251K
L4 $272K
L5 $413K
Business Analyst
L1 $80.6K
L2 $122K
L3 $170K
L4 $180K
L5 $335K
Marketing
L1 $91.9K
L2 $113K
L4 $227K
Data Analyst
L1 $92.1K
L2 $137K
L3 $168K
Data Science Manager
L3 $203K
L4 $376K
L5 $424K
Recruiter
L2 $106K
L3 $127K
Financial Analyst
L2 $106K
L3 $150K
L4 $242K
Marketing Operations
L1 $68.4K
L3 $154K
Business Operations Manager
Median $133K
Product Designer
L2 $102K
L4 $198K

UX Designer

Program Manager
Median $225K
Project Manager
Median $160K
Sales
Median $86K
Customer Service
Median $155K
UX Researcher
Median $105K
Technical Program Manager
Median $166K
Accountant
$107K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$342K
Business Development
$175K
Corporate Development
$249K
Information Technologist (IT)
$66.7K
Management Consultant
$70.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$71.3K
Partner Manager
$109K
Sales Engineer
$164K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$86.1K
Solution Architect
$216K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$138K
Venture Capitalist
$80.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)

Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wayfair is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $768,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wayfair is $163,028.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wayfair

Related Companies

  • Casper
  • Sleep Number
  • Williams Sonoma
  • Amazon
  • Etsy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources