← Company Directory
Wayfair
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Wayfair Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in United States package at Wayfair totals $155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wayfair's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Wayfair
Analytics Manager
Boston, MA
Total per year
$155K
Level
L3
Base
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Wayfair?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Wayfair in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $258,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wayfair for the Customer Service role in United States is $155,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wayfair

Related Companies

  • Casper
  • Sleep Number
  • Williams Sonoma
  • Amazon
  • Etsy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources