Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Salaries

Williams Sonoma's salary ranges from $26,543 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in China at the low-end to $240,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Williams Sonoma. Last updated: 4/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $240K
Product Manager
Median $143K
Data Scientist
Median $165K

Business Analyst
$66.7K
Data Science Manager
$176K
Financial Analyst
$73.2K
Human Resources
$26.5K
Marketing
$84.4K
Product Designer
$111K
Project Manager
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Williams Sonoma is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Williams Sonoma is $139,300.

Other Resources