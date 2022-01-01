← Company Directory
Walmart
Walmart Salaries

Walmart's salary ranges from $35,360 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $768,667 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Walmart. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $104K
L2 $123K
L3 $187K
L4 $226K
L5 $309K
L6 $388K
L7 $357K

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Systems Engineer

iOS Engineer

Android Engineer

Product Manager
L1 $109K
L2 $150K
L3 $184K
L4 $220K
L5 $300K
L6 $319K
L7 $478K
L8 $578K
L9 $769K
Data Scientist
L1 $145K
L2 $173K
L3 $170K
L4 $217K
L5 $317K
L6 $310K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

Product Designer
L1 $108K
L2 $132K
L3 $156K
L4 $214K
L5 $288K
L6 $304K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
L1 $97.1K
L3 $156K
L4 $169K
L6 $236K
Software Engineering Manager
L5 $282K
L6 $340K
L7 $425K
L8 $563K
Data Science Manager
L4 $235K
L5 $222K
L6 $325K
L7 $395K
Project Manager
L1 $84.4K
L3 $138K
L4 $159K
L5 $199K
Data Analyst
L2 $97.4K
L3 $134K
L4 $150K
Customer Service
Median $35.4K
Marketing
L4 $164K
L5 $232K
L6 $309K

Product Marketing Manager

Program Manager
L3 $162K
L4 $210K
L5 $206K
Business Operations Manager
L3 $138K
L4 $173K
L6 $217K
Business Development
L5 $184K
L6 $248K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $95K
Sales
Median $55K

Sales Development Representative

UX Researcher
Median $217K
Mechanical Engineer
L3 $140K
L4 $190K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $146K
Technical Program Manager
L3 $39.1K
L5 $66.1K
Business Operations
Median $184K
Management Consultant
Median $181K
Solution Architect
Median $264K

Data Architect

Accountant
Median $75K

Technical Accountant

Marketing Operations
Median $160K
Product Design Manager
Median $316K
Recruiter
Median $132K
Partner Manager
Median $316K
Administrative Assistant
$98K
Chief of Staff
$229K
Copywriter
$79.6K
Customer Service Operations
$295K
Customer Success
$269K
Financial Analyst
$71.9K
Graphic Designer
$152K
Hardware Engineer
$141K
Human Resources
Median $213K
Venture Capitalist
$312K

Principal

Associate

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Walmart is Product Manager at the L9 level with a yearly total compensation of $768,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Walmart is $186,897.

