Walmart
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Walmart Technical Program Manager Salaries

Technical Program Manager compensation in India at Walmart ranges from ₹3.32M per year for L3 to ₹5.63M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Walmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
TPM
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
TPM II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
TPM III
₹3.32M
₹2.64M
₹314K
₹372K
L4
Senior TPM
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Walmart in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,257,952. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Walmart for the Technical Program Manager role in India is ₹5,855,594.

Other Resources