Starbucks Salaries

Starbucks's salary ranges from $32,136 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $280,192 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Starbucks. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
24 $111K
25 $160K
26 $157K
27 $201K
28 $236K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
25 $135K
26 $166K
27 $192K
Data Scientist
25 $152K
26 $187K
27 $183K

Customer Service
Median $32.1K
Business Analyst
24 $124K
25 $148K
Product Designer
Median $156K

UX Designer

Human Resources
Median $132K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $226K
Project Manager
Median $129K
Data Science Manager
Median $240K
Sales
Median $60K
Accountant
Median $73.5K
Data Analyst
Median $110K
Program Manager
Median $184K
Technical Program Manager
Median $170K
Recruiter
Median $108K
Administrative Assistant
$59.7K
Financial Analyst
$106K
Graphic Designer
$89.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$113K
Investment Banker
$101K
Marketing
$152K
Marketing Operations
$135K
MEP Engineer
$132K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$105K
Solution Architect
$280K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$183K
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Starbucks is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $280,192. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starbucks is $141,384.

Other Resources