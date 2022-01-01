Starbucks Salaries

Starbucks's salary ranges from $32,136 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $280,192 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Starbucks. Last updated: 1/20/2025
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.
