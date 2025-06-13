← Company Directory
Starbucks
Starbucks Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in United States package at Starbucks totals $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starbucks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Starbucks
Technical Program Manager
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$190K
Level
27
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
20 Years
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Starbucks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starbucks for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $183,000.

