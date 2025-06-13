Starbucks Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Starbucks ranges from $117K per year for 24 to $236K per year for 28. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starbucks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 24 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) $117K $110K $4.2K $3.3K 25 Software Engineer 2 $165K $142K $9.5K $13.4K 26 Senior Software Engineer $164K $145K $12K $6.9K 27 Lead Software Engineer $201K $172K $14.6K $13.8K View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 50 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 Stock Type RSU At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule: 50 % vests in the 1st -year ( 50.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 50.00 % annually ) Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.

