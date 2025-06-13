Software Engineer compensation in United States at Starbucks ranges from $117K per year for 24 to $236K per year for 28. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starbucks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
24
$117K
$110K
$4.2K
$3.3K
25
$165K
$142K
$9.5K
$13.4K
26
$164K
$145K
$12K
$6.9K
27
$201K
$172K
$14.6K
$13.8K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.
