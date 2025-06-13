← Company Directory
Starbucks
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  All Customer Service Salaries

Starbucks Customer Service Salaries

Customer Service compensation in United States at Starbucks totals $34.1K per year for 24. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $32.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starbucks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
24
$34.1K
$34.1K
$0
$0
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
27
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Starbucks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $44,276. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starbucks for the Customer Service role in United States is $32,136.

