Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Starbucks ranges from $200K per year to $252K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $237K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starbucks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
27
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Starbucks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $251,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starbucks for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $226,898.

