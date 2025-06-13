The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Starbucks ranges from $91.1K to $127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starbucks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.