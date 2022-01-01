← Company Directory
Gap
Gap Salaries

Gap's salary ranges from $27,175 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $231,150 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gap. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
Median $140K
Software Engineer
Software Engineer $108K
Senior Software Engineer $165K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $100K
Product Manager
Median $173K
Sales
Median $29.1K
Accountant
$69.7K
Customer Service
$27.2K
Data Analyst
$121K
Data Science Manager
$231K
Fashion Designer
$86.6K
Financial Analyst
$166K
Graphic Designer
$144K
Human Resources
$154K
Information Technologist (IT)
$34.6K
Marketing
$146K
Marketing Operations
$181K
Product Designer
$131K
Program Manager
$178K
Project Manager
$176K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Technical Program Manager
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gap is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gap is $145,000.

