Gap
Gap Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in United States package at Gap totals $29.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Sales Associate
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$29.1K
Level
L1
Base
$29.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Gap?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Gap in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $177,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gap for the Sales role in United States is $29,120.

