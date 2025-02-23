Software Engineer compensation in United States at Gap ranges from $111K per year for Software Engineer to $165K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $141K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$111K
$109K
$0
$2.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$165K
$140K
$8.3K
$16.7K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
